Will Logan Thomas find his way into the end zone when the Washington Commanders and the New York Jets come together in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Logan Thomas score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Thomas has posted a 431-yard year on 46 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 66 occasions, and averages 33.2 yards.

Thomas has registered a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Logan Thomas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 8 4 43 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 2 22 1 Week 4 @Eagles 3 3 41 0 Week 5 Bears 11 9 77 1 Week 6 @Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 7 @Giants 6 4 51 0 Week 8 Eagles 8 6 44 1 Week 9 @Patriots 5 4 31 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 5 5 40 0 Week 11 Giants 8 5 58 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 4 2 15 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 3 1 7 0

