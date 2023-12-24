Who’s the Best Team in the MEAC? See our Weekly MEAC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the MEAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
MEAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 203rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th
- Last Game: W 84-65 vs South Dakota State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: SEC Network
2. Howard
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 248th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th
- Last Game: L 94-81 vs UCSB
Next Game
- Opponent: @ La Salle
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 16-9
- Overall Rank: 254th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd
- Last Game: W 79-70 vs Longwood
Next Game
- Opponent: Truett McConnell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Delaware State
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 320th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th
- Last Game: L 79-50 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: Mount St. Mary's
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Morgan State
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 323rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th
- Last Game: L 89-75 vs James Madison
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Virginia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
6. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 336th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st
- Last Game: W 101-84 vs Brewton-Parker
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nebraska
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: B1G+
7. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-22
- Overall Rank: 358th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th
- Last Game: L 75-51 vs VCU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ George Washington
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Coppin State
- Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 360th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th
- Last Game: L 87-48 vs James Madison
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Maryland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
