The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the UMass Minutemen (7-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Old Dominion vs. UMass Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • The Monarchs have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41% shooting opponents of the Minutemen have averaged.
  • Old Dominion has compiled a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41% from the field.
  • The Minutemen are the rebounding team in the nation, the Monarchs rank 182nd.
  • The Monarchs' 71.8 points per game are just 1.6 fewer points than the 73.4 the Minutemen give up.
  • Old Dominion has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

  • Old Dominion averages 66.6 points per game at home, and 73 on the road.
  • At home the Monarchs are giving up 69.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they are away (81).
  • Old Dominion sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than on the road (37.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 James Madison L 84-69 Chartway Arena
12/21/2023 TCU L 111-87 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 Temple W 78-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 UMass - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 South Alabama - Chartway Arena
1/4/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.