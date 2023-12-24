How to Watch Old Dominion vs. UMass on TV or Live Stream - December 24
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the UMass Minutemen (7-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Old Dominion vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN2
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41% shooting opponents of the Minutemen have averaged.
- Old Dominion has compiled a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41% from the field.
- The Minutemen are the rebounding team in the nation, the Monarchs rank 182nd.
- The Monarchs' 71.8 points per game are just 1.6 fewer points than the 73.4 the Minutemen give up.
- Old Dominion has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison
- Old Dominion averages 66.6 points per game at home, and 73 on the road.
- At home the Monarchs are giving up 69.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they are away (81).
- Old Dominion sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than on the road (37.2%).
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|James Madison
|L 84-69
|Chartway Arena
|12/21/2023
|TCU
|L 111-87
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|Temple
|W 78-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|UMass
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Chartway Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
