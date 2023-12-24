The UMass Minutemen (7-3) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Old Dominion vs. UMass Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 24

Sunday, December 24 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Old Dominion Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Players to Watch

Vasean Allette: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 15.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Tyrone Williams: 12 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK R.J. Blakney: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Bryce Baker: 5.7 PTS, 2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass Players to Watch

Matt Cross: 16.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Josh Cohen: 18.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Keon Thompson: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Rahsool Diggins: 12 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayden Ndjigue: 5.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. UMass Stat Comparison

UMass Rank UMass AVG Old Dominion AVG Old Dominion Rank 25th 84.3 Points Scored 71.8 254th 241st 73.4 Points Allowed 76.7 306th 82nd 39.1 Rebounds 34.5 265th 21st 12.2 Off. Rebounds 9.2 184th 143rd 7.9 3pt Made 6.6 262nd 15th 18.4 Assists 10.7 336th 100th 10.8 Turnovers 10.7 92nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.