The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game road slide when they square off against the UMass Minutemen (7-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5 points.

Old Dominion vs. UMass Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass -6.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Monarchs Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion has combined with its opponent to score more than 154.5 points in three of nine games this season.

The average total for Old Dominion's games this season is 148.5 points, 6.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Old Dominion has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Old Dominion has won in one of the five contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Monarchs have been at least a +230 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Old Dominion has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Old Dominion vs. UMass Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 3 37.5% 84.3 156.1 73.4 150.1 148.1 Old Dominion 3 33.3% 71.8 156.1 76.7 150.1 141.7

Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends

The Monarchs score only 1.6 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Minutemen allow (73.4).

Old Dominion has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 1-3 overall record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.

Old Dominion vs. UMass Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 5-3-0 4-0 6-2-0 Old Dominion 3-6-0 1-2 6-3-0

Old Dominion vs. UMass Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass Old Dominion 8-6 Home Record 12-4 3-8 Away Record 6-5 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.9 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-11-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

