Stephen Sullivan was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Carolina Panthers' Week 16 contest against the Green Bay Packers (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). If you're looking for Sullivan's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 16, Sullivan has nine receptions for 104 yards -- 11.6 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 15 occasions.

Stephen Sullivan Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Panthers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Ian Thomas (LP/ankle): 4 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tommy Tremble (LP/illness): 16 Rec; 118 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Adam Thielen (LP/rest): 89 Rec; 870 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sullivan 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 15 9 104 5 0 11.6

Sullivan Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Texans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 5 4 28 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 20 0 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 2 1 16 0 Week 14 @Saints 4 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 1 1 14 0

