When the Washington Commanders play the New York Jets in Week 16, Terry McLaurin will be up against a Jets pass defense featuring Jordan Whitehead. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Commanders vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jets 101.5 7.3 31 96 7.57

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Terry McLaurin vs. Jordan Whitehead Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin leads his squad with 835 receiving yards on 66 catches with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Washington ranks 12th in the NFL in passing yards (3,289) and 14th in passing touchdowns (21).

The Commanders' offense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 281 points (20.1 per game).

Washington sports the highest pass rate in the league this season, throwing the ball 38.9 times per game.

In the red zone, the Commanders rank 12th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 58 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 56.9%.

Jordan Whitehead & the Jets' Defense

Jordan Whitehead has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 84 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, New York is giving up 170.4 yards per game (2,386 total) in the air, which is the second-best mark in the league.

The Jets are ranked 11th in the NFL in points allowed, at 20.5 per game.

New York has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to seven players this season.

15 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Jets this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terry McLaurin vs. Jordan Whitehead Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Jordan Whitehead Rec. Targets 112 34 Def. Targets Receptions 66 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.7 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 835 84 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 59.6 6.0 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 233 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 4 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.