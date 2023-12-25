The Boston Celtics' (22-6) injury report has two players listed heading into a Monday, December 25 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup starts at 5:00 PM ET.

The Celtics are coming off of a 145-108 win against the Clippers in their most recent game on Saturday. In the Celtics' win, Jayson Tatum led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding five rebounds and two assists).

The Lakers took care of business in their last matchup 129-120 against the Thunder on Saturday. LeBron James totaled 40 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Questionable Ankle 19.2 6.9 1.7 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk SF Questionable Heel 1.6 0.8 0.4

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Knee 5.4 1 3

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN

Celtics vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 234.5

