The Phoenix Suns (14-14) take on the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday at Footprint Center. Kevin Durant of the Suns and Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Mavericks are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Suns' Last Game

The Suns dropped their most recent game to the Kings, 120-105, on Friday. Durant led the way with 28 points, and also had seven boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 28 7 2 1 0 2 Devin Booker 24 4 7 0 0 0 Udoka Azubuike 11 11 2 0 1 0

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks were victorious in their previous game versus the Spurs, 144-119, on Saturday. Luka Doncic was their high scorer with 39 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 39 12 10 1 1 5 Tim Hardaway Jr. 23 6 3 0 0 5 Dante Exum 20 7 4 0 1 2

Suns Players to Watch

Durant is averaging 30.9 points, 5.4 assists and 6.2 boards per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 12.1 points, 3.9 assists and 10.3 boards per game.

Devin Booker is averaging 27.7 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 boards per contest.

Grayson Allen is posting 12.2 points, 2.7 assists and 4.6 boards per game.

Eric Gordon is putting up 13.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.1 boards per game.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic provides the Mavericks 32.9 points, 8.6 boards and 9.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Hardaway chips in with 17.6 points per game, plus 3.5 boards and 1.6 assists.

The Mavericks get 8.9 points, 7.7 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Dereck Lively.

The Mavericks receive 9.9 points per game from Derrick Jones Jr., plus 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists.

The Mavericks get 9.4 points per game from Grant Williams, plus 3.8 boards and 1.8 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic DAL 32.4 8.0 9.5 1.0 0.4 3.6 Devin Booker PHO 25.4 5.1 7.0 0.5 0.3 1.6 Kevin Durant PHO 24.0 3.8 4.2 0.7 0.8 1.5 Dante Exum DAL 14.9 4.0 3.7 0.8 0.3 1.8 Jusuf Nurkic PHO 13.1 10.9 3.2 0.9 0.8 0.6 Tim Hardaway Jr. DAL 17.2 3.5 1.4 0.5 0.0 3.0

