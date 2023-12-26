At Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, December 26, Gordon Hayward's Charlotte Hornets (7-20) hit the road to meet the Los Angeles Clippers (17-12). The tip is at 10:30 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Clippers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Gordon Hayward vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison

Stat Gordon Hayward Kawhi Leonard Total Fantasy Pts 686.5 1070.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 28.6 39.6 Fantasy Rank 23 63

Gordon Hayward vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights

Gordon Hayward & the Hornets

Hayward gives the Hornets 14.8 points, 4.8 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Hornets' -282 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.4 points per game (26th in NBA) while giving up 120.9 per outing (25th in league).

Charlotte loses the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It records 41.6 rebounds per game, 25th in the league, while its opponents grab 45.3.

The Hornets make 2.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11 (27th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.4.

Charlotte has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (18th in NBA) while forcing 13.3 (15th in league).

Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's numbers for the season are 24.4 points, 3.5 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

The Clippers have a +117 scoring differential, topping opponents by four points per game. They're putting up 116.7 points per game to rank 11th in the league and are allowing 112.7 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.

Los Angeles records 43.6 rebounds per game (17th in the league) compared to the 42.9 of its opponents.

The Clippers make 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.8 on average.

Los Angeles and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Clips commit 12.4 per game (seventh in the league) and force 13.1 (17th in NBA action).

Gordon Hayward vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats

Stat Gordon Hayward Kawhi Leonard Plus/Minus Per Game -5.4 7.6 Usage Percentage 20.7% 26.2% True Shooting Pct 54.7% 63.1% Total Rebound Pct 8.2% 9.5% Assist Pct 20.3% 16.3%

