Ahead of a game against the Los Angeles Clippers (17-12), the Charlotte Hornets (7-20) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Hornets enter this game following a 102-95 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday. Miles Bridges' team-leading 22 points paced the Hornets in the loss.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Miller SF Questionable Ankle 14.6 4.0 2.2 Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2 Mark Williams C Questionable Back 12.7 9.7 1.2

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip), Kawhi Leonard: Questionable (Hip)

Hornets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

