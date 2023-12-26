The UNLV Rebels are double-digit underdogs (+11.5) in this season's Guaranteed Rate Bowl, where they will meet the Kansas Jayhawks. The contest will kick off from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on December 26, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. UNLV matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Kansas has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

UNLV has won nine games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

The Rebels have won their only game this year when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.