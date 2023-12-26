The Charlotte Hornets, with Nick Richards, face off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent action, a 102-95 loss to the Nuggets, Richards put up 12 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

In this article we will dive into Richards' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.6 8.7 Rebounds 9.5 7.0 8.1 Assists -- 0.7 1.0 PRA -- 16.3 17.8 PR -- 15.6 16.8



Nick Richards Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Richards has made 3.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 5.9% of his team's total makes.

Richards' opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Allowing 112.7 points per contest, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Clippers concede 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking ninth in the NBA.

The Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.9 assists per contest.

Nick Richards vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 13 7 2 0 0 1 0 12/5/2022 20 11 10 2 0 0 0

