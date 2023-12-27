Arlington, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you live in Arlington, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Arlington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brunswick High School at Yorktown High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Arlington, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yorktown High School at Middletown High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Middletown, MD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
