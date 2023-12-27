Fairfax, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Langley High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 26
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gar-Field High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Clifton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herndon High School at Middletown High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Arlington, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooke Point High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Burke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osbourn Park High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Burke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
