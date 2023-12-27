Will Jack Drury Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 27?
Should you wager on Jack Drury to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators face off on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Drury stats and insights
- In four of 34 games this season, Drury has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- Drury has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 104 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.
Drury recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|12:23
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|10:56
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:38
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:22
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|8:39
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 6-1
Hurricanes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
