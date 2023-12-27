For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jesperi Kotkaniemi a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

  • In nine of 34 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Predators this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Kotkaniemi averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are giving up 104 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Kotkaniemi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:54 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:18 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:09 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:34 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 6-1

Hurricanes vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

