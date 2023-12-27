Prince William, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Prince William, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gar-Field High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Clifton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C.D. Hylton High School at Massaponax High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Park High School at The Steward School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Richmond, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
