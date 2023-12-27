Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Prince William, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gar-Field High School at Centreville High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 27

12:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: Clifton, VA

Clifton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

C.D. Hylton High School at Massaponax High School

Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on December 27

1:45 PM ET on December 27 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Park High School at The Steward School