Teuvo Teravainen will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators meet at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Teravainen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Teravainen has averaged 16:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Teravainen has scored a goal in a game 10 times this year over 34 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Teravainen has a point in 15 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points five times.

Teravainen has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

Teravainen's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Teravainen has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are conceding 104 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 34 Games 3 21 Points 1 13 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

