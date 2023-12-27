The Morgan State Bears (4-10) travel to face the Virginia Cavaliers (9-2) after dropping eight consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Virginia vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ACCN
Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Bears allow to opponents.
  • Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 174th.
  • The Cavaliers record 65.6 points per game, 14 fewer points than the 79.6 the Bears give up.
  • Virginia is 3-0 when scoring more than 79.6 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia scored 68.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Cavaliers gave up 8.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than when playing on the road (64.6).
  • At home, Virginia drained one fewer threes per game (6.6) than away from home (7.6). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in away games (38.2%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 North Carolina Central W 77-47 John Paul Jones Arena
12/16/2023 Northeastern W 56-54 John Paul Jones Arena
12/19/2023 @ Memphis L 77-54 FedExForum
12/27/2023 Morgan State - John Paul Jones Arena
12/30/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
1/3/2024 Louisville - John Paul Jones Arena

