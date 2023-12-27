The Morgan State Bears (4-10) will visit the Virginia Cavaliers (9-2) after dropping eight road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Morgan State matchup.

Virginia vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Morgan State Moneyline BetMGM Virginia (-26.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia (-26.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia vs. Morgan State Betting Trends

Virginia has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three out of the Cavaliers' 11 games this season have hit the over.

Morgan State has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Bears' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate Virginia considerably higher (33rd in the country) than the computer rankings do (50th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Cavaliers currently have the same odds, going from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

Virginia has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

