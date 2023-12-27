In this season's Military Bowl, the Virginia Tech Hokies are significant favorites (-7.5) over the Tulane Green Wave. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland will act as host on December 27, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Tulane matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: Annapolis, Maryland

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Tulane Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-7.5) 46.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-7.5) 47.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Hokies have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Tulane has covered five times in 12 chances against the spread this year.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

