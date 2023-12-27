The Tulane Green Wave play the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Military Bowl as major, 10-point underdogs on December 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 44.5 for this game.

Virginia Tech ranks 57th in scoring offense (28.6 points per game) and 55th in scoring defense (24.3 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of total yards, Tulane ranks 71st in the FBS (379.2 total yards per game) and 33rd defensively (333.4 total yards allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs Tulane Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia Tech -10 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -375 +300

Looking to place a bet on Virginia Tech vs. Tulane? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Virginia Tech Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Hokies' offense struggle, ranking worst in the FBS in total yards (483 total yards per game). They rank 37th on the other side of the ball (318.7 total yards allowed per contest).

Over the last three games, the Hokies have a top-25 offense, ranking sixth-best with 43.7 points per game. Things haven't gone so well defensively, as they've surrendered 24.7 points per game (17th-worst) over the previous three contests.

Virginia Tech ranks 91st in passing offense (236.7 passing yards per game) and 105th in passing defense (200.3 passing yards per game allowed) over its most recent three-game stretch.

The Hokies rank 77th in the FBS with 118.3 rushing yards allowed per game on defense over the last three games, but they've really been finding success on offense, as they rank 21st-best with 246.3 rushing yards per game during that period.

Over their past three games, the Hokies have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Virginia Tech has gone over the total.

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech's ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

The Hokies have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Virginia Tech games have gone over the point total on six of 10 occasions (60%).

Virginia Tech has compiled a 5-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

Virginia Tech has played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Hokies have a 78.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Virginia Tech to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has thrown for 1,994 yards, completing 58% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 642 yards (53.5 ypg) on 146 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten has racked up 727 yards on 155 carries while finding paydirt eight times. He's also caught 25 passes for 220 yards (18.3 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Da'Quan Felton has hauled in 38 catches for 667 yards (55.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Jaylin Lane has put up a 524-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes on 62 targets.

Dae'Quan Wright's 28 grabs are good enough for 366 yards.

Antwaun Powell paces the team with 9.5 sacks, and also has nine TFL and 38 tackles.

Keli Lawson, Virginia Tech's leading tackler, has 67 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Dorian Strong has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 19 tackles and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.