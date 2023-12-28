Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Botetourt, Virginia today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Botetourt, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Lord Botetourt High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 27

12:00 AM ET on December 27 Location: Daleville, VA

Daleville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lord Botetourt High School at Staunton High School