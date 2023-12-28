Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Bristol, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bristol, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Virginia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28

7:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Bristol, VA

Bristol, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion Senior High School at John Battle High School