Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Fairfax, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brooke Point High School at Lake Braddock High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 27
  • Location: Burke, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Langley High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 27
  • Location: McLean, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Osbourn High School at Fairfax High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 27
  • Location: Fairfax, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Centreville High School at Mount Vernon High School

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 28
  • Location: Alexandria, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brunswick High School at Herndon High School

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 28
  • Location: Arlington, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Osbourn High School at James W Robinson High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
  • Location: Fairfax, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Herndon High School at Middletown High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 28
  • Location: Middletown, MD
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Princess Anne High School at McLean High School

  • Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 28
  • Location: Fairfax, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Springfield High School at North Point High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28
  • Location: Waldorf, MD
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Unity Reed High School at Westfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
  • Location: Chantilly, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Seton School at Madison High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
  • Location: Vienna, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Justice High School at Fairfax High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 28
  • Location: Fairfax, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lake Braddock High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
  • Location: Burke, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

