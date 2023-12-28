Fairfax, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Fairfax, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brooke Point High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Burke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Langley High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 27
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osbourn High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brunswick High School at Herndon High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Arlington, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osbourn High School at James W Robinson High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herndon High School at Middletown High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Middletown, MD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princess Anne High School at McLean High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Springfield High School at North Point High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Waldorf, MD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Unity Reed High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seton School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Vienna, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justice High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Burke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.