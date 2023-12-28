Frederick, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Frederick, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Frederick, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brunswick High School at Herndon High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Arlington, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yorktown High School at Middletown High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Arlington, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lancaster High School at Sherando High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Strasburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herndon High School at Middletown High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Middletown, MD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
