The Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) clash with the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward delivers 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Hornets.

On a per-game basis, Mark Williams gets the Hornets 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 23.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington is putting up 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Hornets are receiving 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis averages 24.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 54.5% from the floor.

LeBron James puts up 25.1 points, 7.6 boards and 6.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell averages 16.1 points, 6.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Austin Reaves averages 14.4 points, 4.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Taurean Prince puts up 9.2 points, 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hornets vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Lakers Hornets 114.0 Points Avg. 113.0 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 120.8 48.9% Field Goal % 47.7% 35.2% Three Point % 37.5%

