How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens (each coming off a victory in its last game) will clash on Thursday at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
You can turn on BSSO and ESPN+ to watch as the Hurricanes and the Canadiens square off.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are allowing 110 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.
- The Hurricanes' 115 total goals (3.3 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|32
|14
|21
|35
|20
|15
|54.4%
|Seth Jarvis
|35
|12
|14
|26
|11
|21
|43.9%
|Martin Necas
|35
|9
|16
|25
|13
|14
|34.8%
|Michael Bunting
|34
|7
|17
|24
|18
|12
|31.2%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|35
|13
|8
|21
|14
|14
|49.1%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 109 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 18th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 92 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|33
|10
|20
|30
|23
|17
|55.7%
|Michael Matheson
|33
|5
|19
|24
|31
|14
|-
|Cole Caufield
|33
|8
|16
|24
|9
|14
|33.3%
|Sean Monahan
|33
|9
|11
|20
|16
|13
|57.1%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
