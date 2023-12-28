The Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens (each coming off a victory in its last game) will clash on Thursday at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are allowing 110 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.

The Hurricanes' 115 total goals (3.3 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 32 14 21 35 20 15 54.4% Seth Jarvis 35 12 14 26 11 21 43.9% Martin Necas 35 9 16 25 13 14 34.8% Michael Bunting 34 7 17 24 18 12 31.2% Teuvo Teravainen 35 13 8 21 14 14 49.1%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 109 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 18th in the league.

The Canadiens' 92 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Canadiens Key Players