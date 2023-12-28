The Carolina Hurricanes (18-13-4) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-13-5) at PNC Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a victory. The Hurricanes are coming off a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators, while the Canadiens took down the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-275) Canadiens (+220) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 18 of their 32 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (56.2%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 3-1 (winning 75.0%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 73.3% chance to win.

Carolina's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 19 times.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 115 (6th) Goals 92 (28th) 110 (21st) Goals Allowed 109 (18th) 31 (4th) Power Play Goals 21 (17th) 20 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 31 (29th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 4-3-3 overall.

Carolina hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes net the sixth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 115 this season.

The Hurricanes rank 21st in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (110 total) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+5) ranks them 13th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.