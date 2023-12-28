Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Kotkaniemi against the Canadiens, we have plenty of info to help.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Kotkaniemi has averaged 14:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Kotkaniemi has a goal in nine games this year through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 12 of 35 games this season, Kotkaniemi has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kotkaniemi has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Kotkaniemi goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.7%.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 109 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 3 16 Points 1 9 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

