King William, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in King William, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
King William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
King William High School at Mechanicsville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Mechanicsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
