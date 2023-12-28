Terry Rozier vs. Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets (7-21) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, December 28, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Hornets vs. Lakers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSSE
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Terry Rozier vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Terry Rozier
|Anthony Davis
|Total Fantasy Pts
|699.4
|1393.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|38.9
|49.8
|Fantasy Rank
|6
|-
Buy Davis and Rozier gear on Fanatics!
Terry Rozier vs. Anthony Davis Insights
Terry Rozier & the Hornets
- Rozier's averages for the season are 22.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
- The Hornets' -291 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.2 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 120.6 per outing (25th in league).
- Charlotte ranks 25th in the league at 41.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 fewer than the 45.3 its opponents average.
- The Hornets knock down 10.8 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 2.7 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc (25th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 38.8%.
- Charlotte has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (17th in NBA) while forcing 13.3 (15th in league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Anthony Davis & the Lakers
- Anthony Davis is putting up 25.2 points, 3.1 assists and 12.3 boards per game.
- The Lakers average 114.1 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 114.6 per contest (17th in the NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential overall.
- Los Angeles ranks 15th in the NBA at 44 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.7 its opponents average.
- The Lakers knock down 10.9 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 3.1 fewer than their opponents (14).
- Los Angeles has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (19th in NBA action) while forcing 12.8 (20th in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Terry Rozier vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Terry Rozier
|Anthony Davis
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-6.9
|0.6
|Usage Percentage
|27.8%
|27.1%
|True Shooting Pct
|55.8%
|61.3%
|Total Rebound Pct
|5.9%
|18.8%
|Assist Pct
|31.5%
|14.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.