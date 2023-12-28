Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets (7-21) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, December 28, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Lakers Game Info

Crypto.com Arena

Terry Rozier vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Terry Rozier Anthony Davis Total Fantasy Pts 699.4 1393.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.9 49.8 Fantasy Rank 6 -

Terry Rozier vs. Anthony Davis Insights

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Rozier's averages for the season are 22.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Hornets' -291 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.2 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 120.6 per outing (25th in league).

Charlotte ranks 25th in the league at 41.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 fewer than the 45.3 its opponents average.

The Hornets knock down 10.8 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 2.7 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc (25th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 38.8%.

Charlotte has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (17th in NBA) while forcing 13.3 (15th in league).

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Anthony Davis is putting up 25.2 points, 3.1 assists and 12.3 boards per game.

The Lakers average 114.1 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 114.6 per contest (17th in the NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential overall.

Los Angeles ranks 15th in the NBA at 44 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.7 its opponents average.

The Lakers knock down 10.9 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 3.1 fewer than their opponents (14).

Los Angeles has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (19th in NBA action) while forcing 12.8 (20th in the league).

Terry Rozier vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats

Stat Terry Rozier Anthony Davis Plus/Minus Per Game -6.9 0.6 Usage Percentage 27.8% 27.1% True Shooting Pct 55.8% 61.3% Total Rebound Pct 5.9% 18.8% Assist Pct 31.5% 14.2%

