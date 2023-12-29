Friday's game between the No. 18 Clemson Tigers (10-1) and Radford Highlanders (10-4) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 81-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Clemson, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Radford vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Radford vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 81, Radford 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-16.4)

Clemson (-16.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

Clemson is 7-3-0 against the spread, while Radford's ATS record this season is 9-3-0. A total of seven out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Highlanders' games have gone over.

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders' +109 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.6 points per game (190th in college basketball) while giving up 66.9 per outing (89th in college basketball).

Radford pulls down 38.1 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball) while allowing 33.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.5 boards per game.

Radford makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents.

Radford loses the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 11.2 (125th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.9.

