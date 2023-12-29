The Radford Highlanders (10-4) will try to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 18 Clemson Tigers (10-1) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Radford vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

Radford is 8-3 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 205th.

The Highlanders' 74.6 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 70.2 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 70.2 points, Radford is 7-1.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

Radford is scoring more points at home (84.2 per game) than away (66.2).

In 2023-24 the Highlanders are giving up 11.6 fewer points per game at home (60.4) than on the road (72.0).

Beyond the arc, Radford knocks down fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.6), and makes a lower percentage away (31.4%) than at home (43.9%) as well.

Radford Upcoming Schedule