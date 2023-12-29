Russell, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Russell, Virginia today, we've got you covered below.
Russell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hurley High School at Castlewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Castlewood, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
