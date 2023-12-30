Saturday's game features the George Mason Patriots (9-2) and the La Salle Explorers (3-8) facing off at EagleBank Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-58 win for heavily favored George Mason according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Patriots head into this game on the heels of an 83-76 victory over Towson on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

George Mason vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Mason vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 78, La Salle 58

Other A-10 Predictions

George Mason Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Patriots defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd 84-77 on November 9.

The Patriots have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

George Mason 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 152) on November 9

60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 179) on November 15

83-76 on the road over Towson (No. 185) on December 22

77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 216) on November 12

83-63 at home over Robert Morris (No. 284) on November 18

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (12-for-48)

13.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (12-for-48) Zahirah Walton: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.2 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.2 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50) Nekhu Mitchell: 5.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots are outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game with a +157 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.8 points per game (74th in college basketball) and give up 60.5 per outing (103rd in college basketball).

The Patriots are putting up 80.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 71.4 points per contest.

George Mason is allowing 59.3 points per game this year at home, which is 2.0 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (61.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.