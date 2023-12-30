Saturday's game between the George Mason Patriots (10-2) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10) at EagleBank Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-64 and heavily favors George Mason to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no line set.

George Mason vs. N.C. A&T Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

George Mason vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 82, N.C. A&T 64

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. N.C. A&T

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-18.1)

George Mason (-18.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

George Mason is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to N.C. A&T's 6-5-0 ATS record. The Patriots are 4-4-0 and the Aggies are 8-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 73.8 points per game to rank 215th in college basketball and are giving up 65.4 per outing to rank 60th in college basketball.

George Mason wins the rebound battle by 6.1 boards on average. It records 39.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 73rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.2 per contest.

George Mason connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (162nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

The Patriots' 98.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 115th in college basketball, and the 87.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 116th in college basketball.

George Mason has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.8 per game (181st in college basketball play) while forcing 8.9 (358th in college basketball).

