A game after Andrei Svechnikov recorded a hat trick in the Carolina Hurricanes' 5-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens, the Hurricanes (19-13-4) go on the road to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-7) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and NHL Network.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-115) Hurricanes (-105) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been an underdog three times this season, and failed to win any of those games.

Carolina has been at least a -105 moneyline underdog three times this season, and lost each of those games.

The implied probability of a win by the Hurricanes, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Carolina has played 20 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 118 (8th) Goals 120 (5th) 114 (22nd) Goals Allowed 113 (18th) 26 (12th) Power Play Goals 32 (3rd) 21 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (14th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has a 4-6-0 record versus the spread while finishing 5-2-3 straight up over its last 10 games.

Carolina has gone over the total in six of its last 10 outings.

The Hurricanes have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9.3 goals.

The Hurricanes have scored the fifth-most goals (120 goals, 3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The Hurricanes have given up 3.1 goals per game, 113 total, which ranks 18th among NHL teams.

Their +7 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

