Player prop bet odds for William Nylander, Sebastian Aho and others are listed when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Aho's 39 points are pivotal for Carolina. He has 14 goals and 25 assists in 33 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 4 4 2 at Predators Dec. 27 1 3 4 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 1 0 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 0 3 3 7

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)

Seth Jarvis is one of the top contributors for Carolina with 26 total points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and 14 assists in 36 games.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 0 0 5 at Predators Dec. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 1 0 1 1

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Martin Necas' nine goals and 16 assists add up to 25 points this season.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 0 0 0 at Predators Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 0 2 2 4 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

One of Toronto's top contributing offensive players this season is Nylander, who has 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) and plays an average of 20:16 per game.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 29 1 1 2 2 vs. Senators Dec. 27 0 1 1 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 23 1 2 3 2 at Sabres Dec. 21 0 1 1 6 vs. Rangers Dec. 19 0 1 1 2

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Auston Matthews is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through 32 games, with 29 goals and 15 assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 29 1 1 2 4 vs. Senators Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 23 2 1 3 5 at Sabres Dec. 21 1 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Dec. 19 2 0 2 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.