James Madison vs. Texas State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Texas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
James Madison vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
James Madison vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- James Madison has compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dukes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times this season.
- Texas State has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times this season.
James Madison Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), James Madison is 83rd in the country. It is way higher than that, 64th, according to computer rankings.
- James Madison's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
