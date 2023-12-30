The James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Texas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

James Madison vs. Texas State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

James Madison vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Texas State Moneyline

James Madison vs. Texas State Betting Trends

  • James Madison has compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Dukes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times this season.
  • Texas State has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Bobcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times this season.

James Madison Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), James Madison is 83rd in the country. It is way higher than that, 64th, according to computer rankings.
  • James Madison's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

