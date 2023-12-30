The James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Texas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

James Madison vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

James Madison vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Texas State Moneyline

James Madison vs. Texas State Betting Trends

James Madison has compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dukes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times this season.

Texas State has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Bobcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times this season.

James Madison Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), James Madison is 83rd in the country. It is way higher than that, 64th, according to computer rankings.

James Madison's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

