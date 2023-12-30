The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) are heavy favorites (-13.5) as they attempt to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

James Madison vs. Texas State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -13.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison and its opponents have combined to score more than 146.5 points in nine of 10 games this season.

James Madison's outings this year have an average point total of 165.2, 18.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Dukes have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

James Madison (7-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 70% of the time, 20% more often than Texas State (5-5-0) this season.

James Madison vs. Texas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 9 90% 92.6 162.6 72.6 141.4 154 Texas State 1 10% 70 162.6 68.8 141.4 135.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional James Madison Insights & Trends

James Madison put together an 11-9-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The Dukes record 92.6 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 68.8 the Bobcats give up.

James Madison is 7-3 against the spread and 12-0 overall when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

James Madison vs. Texas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 7-3-0 2-2 7-3-0 Texas State 5-5-0 1-2 4-6-0

James Madison vs. Texas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

James Madison Texas State 11-3 Home Record 4-10 8-6 Away Record 7-7 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 86.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.1 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.