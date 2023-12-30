Will Jesper Fast Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 30?
Can we expect Jesper Fast scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Fast stats and insights
- Fast has scored in three of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.
- Fast has no points on the power play.
- He has a 9.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 114 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 17.0 blocked shots per game.
Fast recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|16:09
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|12:54
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|11:26
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|13:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:43
|Away
|L 4-3
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
