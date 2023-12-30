Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-1) versus the James Madison Dukes (7-3), at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

JMU vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other JMU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

JMU Players to Watch

  • Peyton McDaniel: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jamia Hazell: 11.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kseniia Kozlova: 11 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Steph Ouderkirk: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UL Monroe Players to Watch

  • Daisha Bradford: 23 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Katlyn Manuel: 11.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jakayla Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lauren Gross: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.