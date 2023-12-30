The UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) hope to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the James Madison Dukes (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

JMU vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

The Dukes average nine more points per game (70.5) than the Warhawks give up (61.5).

When it scores more than 61.5 points, JMU is 7-1.

UL Monroe is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.

The 76.4 points per game the Warhawks put up are 14.6 more points than the Dukes give up (61.8).

UL Monroe is 7-1 when scoring more than 61.8 points.

JMU is 8-2 when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.

The Warhawks are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Dukes allow to opponents (34.7%).

The Dukes shoot 41.5% from the field, just 6.3% higher than the Warhawks allow.

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 34.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (22-for-91)

12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 34.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (22-for-91) Jamia Hazell: 10.6 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

10.6 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Kseniia Kozlova: 11.4 PTS, 62.3 FG%

11.4 PTS, 62.3 FG% Steph Ouderkirk: 5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (9-for-42)

5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (9-for-42) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

JMU Schedule