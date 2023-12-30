How to Watch Longwood vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (9-2) will try to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Longwood Lancers (12-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at UD Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood Stats Insights
- The Lancers have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Flyers have averaged.
- Longwood has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.3% from the field.
- The Lancers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flyers sit at 302nd.
- The Lancers put up 13.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Flyers give up to opponents (65.3).
- Longwood is 11-2 when it scores more than 65.3 points.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Longwood scores 82.4 points per game. Away, it scores 74.8.
- In 2023-24 the Lancers are giving up 7.4 fewer points per game at home (58.4) than away (65.8).
- Longwood knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (4.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (29%).
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 80-67
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/17/2023
|VMI
|W 68-49
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/20/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|L 79-70
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
