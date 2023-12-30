Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 30
A game after Andrei Svechnikov recorded a hat trick in the Carolina Hurricanes' 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens, the Hurricanes (19-13-4) play at the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-7) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and NHL Network.
The Hurricanes have totaled 36 goals during their last 10 outings, while conceding 27 goals. A total of 37 power-play opportunities during that time have netted 14 power-play goals (37.8%). They are 5-2-3 over those games.
Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we predict will come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Maple Leafs (+1.5)
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have a 19-13-4 record this season and are 4-4-8 in contests that have required overtime.
- In the 13 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 14 points.
- This season the Hurricanes scored just one goal in six games and they've earned two points (0-4-2) in those contests.
- Carolina has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Hurricanes have earned 38 points in their 25 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 13 games has a record of 8-5-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 16-9-3 (35 points).
- The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Hurricanes finished 3-2-1 in those matchups (seven points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|3rd
|3.58
|Goals Scored
|3.33
|11th
|27th
|3.45
|Goals Allowed
|3.14
|15th
|6th
|32.7
|Shots
|33.6
|4th
|24th
|32
|Shots Allowed
|25.9
|1st
|4th
|26.53%
|Power Play %
|25.81%
|7th
|21st
|78.79%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.2%
|11th
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
