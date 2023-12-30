Can we anticipate Michael Bunting lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

  • Bunting has scored in seven of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
  • He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Bunting recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 5-3
12/27/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:25 Away W 5-2
12/23/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:13 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:22 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 16:20 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:59 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 2 0 2 12:17 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:44 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:40 Away L 4-3

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

