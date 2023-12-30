What are Norfolk State's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Norfolk State ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 0-0 NR NR 177

Norfolk State's best wins

Norfolk State, in its signature win of the season, defeated the VCU Rams 63-60 on December 1. Allen Betrand led the charge against VCU, putting up 17 points. Second on the team was Jamarii Thomas with 17 points.

Next best wins

84-65 over South Dakota State (No. 185/RPI) on December 21

64-58 on the road over Illinois State (No. 189/RPI) on December 9

69-66 over FGCU (No. 244/RPI) on November 20

75-68 at home over Hampton (No. 352/RPI) on November 13

96-62 at home over William & Mary (No. 355/RPI) on November 28

Norfolk State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Spartans are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, Norfolk State has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Spartans have three losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Norfolk State is playing the 268th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Spartans have 16 games remaining this season, including 14 against teams with worse records, and three against teams with records north of .500.

Norfolk St has 16 games remaining this season, including one contest against Top 25 teams.

Norfolk State's next game

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Norfolk State Spartans

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV Channel: SEC Network

