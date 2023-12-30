If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Norfolk State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Norfolk State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Norfolk State ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-0 NR NR 104

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 16, Norfolk State beat the Appalachian State Mountaineers (No. 94 in the RPI) by a score of 67-53. In the win against Appalachian State, Niya Fields put up a team-high 14 points. Da'Brya Clark chipped in 14 points.

Next best wins

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 160/RPI) on November 6

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 169/RPI) on November 8

58-51 over Colgate (No. 181/RPI) on November 26

85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 220/RPI) on December 18

70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 276/RPI) on November 12

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Norfolk State is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Norfolk State has the 332nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

In terms of the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have none against teams above .500.

Norfolk St's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Norfolk State's next game

Matchup: South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Norfolk State Spartans

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Norfolk State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.